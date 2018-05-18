Trumbull Times

Culinary Chemistry program May 22

By Julie Miller on May 18, 2018

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting Culinary Chemistry, a special seminar conducted by Fairfield University Professor Aaron Van Dyke, on Tuesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Through discussion and hands-on demonstrations, participants will gain an appreciation of chemical transformations in a culinary context. This seminar will explore cooking through the four ancient elements of fire, air, earth and water. Each of these ancestral elements will be paired with a contemporary cooking method (roasting, baking, fermentation, sous vide) and applied through a featured food.

The session concludes with light tastings of the featured foods.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserve a seat by registering at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

