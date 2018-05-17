Alzheimer’s early detection matters program

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on May 17, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting a free Lunch and Learn program on Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, May 23. The session, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, is titled: Know the 10 Signs — Early Detection Matters.

Sponsored by the Trumbull Library and the Trumbull Health Department, in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the program includes a light lunch.

Choose noon or 1 p.m., and register before Monday, May 21.

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it’s time to learn the facts. Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease gives you a chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future. This interactive workshop features video clips of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The workshop is presented by Shanon Jordan from the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

This event is free and open to the public. The first 10 registered for each session will receive a free copy of Color Your Mind, by Maria Shriver.

Reserve a seat by registering at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

