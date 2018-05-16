Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday,day, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday,day, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Author Talk — We’re Good, Meg McGovern’s story of Chris O’Brien. Grades 8-adult. Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Trumbull resident Chris O’Brien was a teenage athlete until he dove into a sandbar, making him a quadriplegic at age 18. We’re Good tells his story in simple compassionate language, capturing his struggles and courage in recovery. Meet Chris, his family, and the author. Copies for sale/signing. Register.

Book discussion for grades 6 and up — Tuesday, May 22, 5:30-6:15 p.m. May’s title is The Bamboo People, by Mitali Perkins. A refugee and child soldier challenge the rules of war in this coming-of- age novel set in the troubled backdrop of modern Burma. Discussion, snacks and activity. Register: First 15 get copy.

Culinary Chemistry — Tuesday, May 22, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Explore the chemical changes of cooking, within the ancient elements of fire, air, earth and water. Each element is paired with a modern cooking method and changes are illustrated in a featured food. Discussion, hands-on demo, and light tastings included. Details online. Free. Register.

Lunch and Learn: Alzheimer’s — Wednesday, May 23, noon-1 p.m., or 1–2 p.m. Know the 10 signs. Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease lets you begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future. Light lunch. Details online. Co-sponsored by the Trumbull Library System and the Health Department. Free. The two sessions are the same; register for the time you prefer.

40th annual Literary Competition in Trumbull — Grades 3-12 and adult. Don’t miss it. Deadline June 1. No residency requirement. Rules and applications at: trumbullct-library.org. Sponsored by the Trumbull Library System.

Children’s

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3 and families. Saturday, May 19, 3:30-4:15 p.m. May’s title: Humphrey’s Really Wheely Racing Day, by Betty Birney. Read the book as a family, then come to discuss with other families. Refreshments. Register: First 10 families get copy in Children’s. Details online. Free. Register.

Pajama storytime — Ages 3-5. Monday, May 21, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Free. Register.

Book discussion and activity — Grades 4-6. Tuesday, May 22, 4:30-5:15 p.m. May’s title: The Wringer, by Jerry Spinelli. Palmer dreads turning 10, because then he will become a wringer, killing pigeons felled during a shooting contest. He struggles to find the courage to do what is right. Register. First 15 get copy. Free.

Homework help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 23, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 19. Noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro six session series. Second session. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 19, 1-1:45 p.m. Second of six sessions. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

The Copenhagen Connection History Series — Part 2. Second Sibling: Queen Alexandra of Great Britain. Monday, May 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. How will she handle being Queen Victoria’s daughter-in-law and having a husband (Bertie) with a roving eye? Led by Ramona Garcia, PhD History. (Parts 1 and 2 held at Trumbull Senior Center; parts 3 and 4 at Fairchild branch in June). Details online. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, May 21, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, May 22, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, May 23, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday,. May 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register. Free.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.