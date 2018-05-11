College baseball: Simon Whiteman named All-District

Yale University’s Simon Whiteman from Trumbull was one of seven Ivy Leaguers named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Google Cloud Academic All-District Teams for baseball.

Whiteman, a junior infielder, is hitting .323 with 31 runs and 29 RBI in 38 games. He boasts a 3.99 GPA as a chemical engineering major.

Six of eight Ivy League programs had a student-athlete recognized. Five landed on the District 1 Team, while one earned a nod in District 2.

Brown junior right-handed pitcher JJ Sliepka claims a 3.81 ERA over 26 innings in 20 appearances this season and owns a 4.00 GPA as an economics major.

Cornell senior designated hitter Dale Wickham is hitting .287 with 29 RBI and 25 runs in 32 games and claims a 3.62 GPA as an applied economics and management major.

Dartmouth senior outfielder Dustin Shirley is hitting .290 with 28 RBI and 21 runs in 36 games, while compiling a 3.75 GPA as a psychology major.

Harvard junior catcher Devan Peterson is hitting .270 with 11 RBI and nine runs in 22 games, while boasting a 3.86 GPA as a human and evolutionary biology major.

Harvard senior infielder Matt Rothenberg is hitting .276 with 18 RBI and 29 runs scored in 38 games and owns a 3.79 GPA as an economics major.

Penn sophomore infielder Chris Adams is hitting .301 with 29 runs and 14 RBI in 37 games, while earning a 3.77 GPA as a finance statistics major.

District 1 is comprised of teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Half of the 12-player team hailed from the Ivy League.

Penn’s Adams landed his nod in District 2, which covers the District of Columbia, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot, with first- and second-team Academic All-America honorees to be announced in June.