Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Golf Board Tournament of May 9 was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Jim Miscencik with an 81. Bill Kirkpatrick was second with an 81 and Len Szturma finished third with an 81.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had John Ghent finish in first place with a 63. Mark Ryan was second with a 64. Third place went to Jack Miller with a 65. Roger Fabryk took fourth with a 66, Jim Costello had a 67 for fifth place, Noel Gabrielle made sixth with a 67 and Tony Marrocco had a 67 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Joe Banas in first place with a 62. Second place went to Robert Gregory with a 62. Third place went to John Capello with 64. Dave Martini finished in fourth place with a 65, fifth place went to Carmine Ragosa with a 65 and Walter Hart finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on the 12th hole went to Robert Gregory at 6 feet 8 inches.