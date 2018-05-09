Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull scores runs early in win over Bears

By Trumbull Times on May 9, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull’s Mackenzie Bruggeman hit two doubles, including a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of a four-run first, when the Eagles defeated Norwalk 7-1 on Wednesday.

Emily Gell pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts for coach Jacqui Sheftz’s Eagles (16-1, 10-0) FCIAC.

Alexa Adinolfi and Gell each had two hits.

Ava Dunn singled home a run in the fifth.

Julia Huzi scored two runs.

Brenda Garcia had an RBI double for Norwalk (10-6, 8-6 FCIAC).

Norwalk   001 000 0 — 1 4 2

Trumbull  420 010 x — 7 9 0

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ridgefield High
  2. Softball: Trumbull Eagles keep on winning
  3. Softball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Glastonbury High
  4. Softball: Trumbull tops St. Joseph in meeting of unbeatens

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Norwalk halts Trumbull win streak at six
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress