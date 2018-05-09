Softball: Trumbull scores runs early in win over Bears

Trumbull’s Mackenzie Bruggeman hit two doubles, including a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of a four-run first, when the Eagles defeated Norwalk 7-1 on Wednesday.

Emily Gell pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts for coach Jacqui Sheftz’s Eagles (16-1, 10-0) FCIAC.

Alexa Adinolfi and Gell each had two hits.

Ava Dunn singled home a run in the fifth.

Julia Huzi scored two runs.

Brenda Garcia had an RBI double for Norwalk (10-6, 8-6 FCIAC).

Norwalk 001 000 0 — 1 4 2

Trumbull 420 010 x — 7 9 0