Baseball: Norwalk halts Trumbull win streak at six

The Trumbull High baseball team saw its six-game win streak snapped when the Norwalk Bears defeated the Eagles, 8-5, on Wednesday.

Trumbull is 10-7, 7-6 FCIAC. Norwalk is 7-10.

The Eagles’ Chris Brown had four hits, including a double and triple, with two RBIs.

Brian Hance had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair.

Devin DiCocco and Kevin Bruggeman had two hits apiece.

Norwalk’s Kyle Gordon and Mike Boyion each had two hits.

Randy Mateo and Tyler LaFranco each doubled.

Trumbull 030 010 1 5 12 3

Norwalk 000 512 X 8 9 0

T- Jay Chiappetta (L), Evan Warner (5) and Kevin Bruggeman

N- Clayton Bray, Jack Arnold (4, W), Scott Whalen and Marco Monteiro