Baseball: Norwalk halts Trumbull win streak at six

By Trumbull Times on May 9, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High baseball team saw its six-game win streak snapped when the Norwalk Bears defeated the Eagles, 8-5, on Wednesday.

Trumbull is 10-7, 7-6 FCIAC. Norwalk is 7-10.

The Eagles’ Chris Brown had four hits, including a double and triple, with two RBIs.

Brian Hance had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair.

Devin DiCocco and Kevin Bruggeman had two hits apiece.

Norwalk’s Kyle Gordon and Mike Boyion each had two hits.

Randy Mateo and Tyler LaFranco each doubled.

Trumbull    030 010 1  5 12 3

Norwalk     000 512 X  8 9 0

T- Jay Chiappetta (L), Evan Warner (5) and Kevin Bruggeman

N- Clayton Bray, Jack Arnold (4, W), Scott Whalen and Marco Monteiro

