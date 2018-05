Juliana Hemond, a 5th grader at Jane Ryan School, has been invited to the National Invention Convention in Michigan later this month. The picture was taken at the State Invention Convention. Juliana’s invention is called The Plant Stimulator 2018. It’s main function and purpose is to strengthen and support the roots of plants, allowing for optimal growth of taller and healthier plants. Joanne Antignani, Juliana’s current 5th grade science teacher confirmed that Juliana will be the first Jane Ryan student to ever have gone to the National Invention Convention.