Jillian Rice named Bryant University’s Athlete of the Year

Jillian Rice from Trumbull has been named Bryant University’s Female Athlete of the Year.

A junior out of St. Joseph, Rice won her first 12 races in dual meets this season, foreshadowing the successes that both she and the Bryant women’s swimming and diving team would have.

Her talent in the sprint freestyle discipline helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever conference championships.

While on Long Island, Rice won two individual events, totaling 56 points by herself.

She was also on four of the five winning relay teams, helping the Black and Gold score an extra 200 points that would be vital come the final day.

She also won the Bulldog of the Year award.