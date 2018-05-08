Trumbull Times

Jillian Rice named Bryant University’s Athlete of the Year

By Trumbull Times on May 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jillian Rice from Trumbull has been named Bryant University’s Female Athlete of the Year.

A junior out of St. Joseph, Rice won her first 12 races in dual meets this season, foreshadowing the successes that both she and the Bryant women’s swimming and diving team would have.

Her talent in the sprint freestyle discipline helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever conference championships.

While on Long Island, Rice won two individual events, totaling 56 points by herself.

She was also on four of the five winning relay teams, helping the Black and Gold score an extra 200 points that would be vital come the final day.

She also won the Bulldog of the Year award.

Related posts:

  1. Swimming: Trumbull’s Jillian Rice leads win over BC
  2. College swimming: Trumbull’s Jillian Rice leads Bryant to victory
  3. Swimming: Jillian Rice NEC’s athlete of week
  4. College swimming: Bryant’s Jillian Rice earns honor

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post From Gibson Girls to Fabulous Flappers at Trumbull Historical Society Next Post Girls tennis: Trumbull defeats Trinity Catholic
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress