Tashua student leads inaugural Tiger Trot at Beardsley Zoo

Tashua Elementary School student Samantha Petiprin, 10, was the honorary chairman of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s inaugural Tiger Trot, a one-mile family fun walk held at the zoo Saturday. The event invited children to participate in fundraising at the zoo, and Samantha, who raised more than $600 for Amur tiger cubs Reka and Zeya by selling homemade whiskey cakes from her great grandmother’s recipe, led the way.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said the event gathered more than 200 individuals and families for the trot, and exceeded the zoo’s goal of $10,000 for improvements and a new tiger habitat. “We’re gratified that so many people, including children of all ages, came out to support us today,” he said.