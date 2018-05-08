Moore named co-chair of Assembly’s bonding subcommittee

Senator Marilyn Moore (D-22nd) has been appointed as the Senate Democratic co-chair of the General Assembly’s Bonding Subcommittee. Moore represents a district that includes all of Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe.

“I am humbled to have the faith of Senator Martin Looney and my senate colleagues to represent them as the Senate Democratic co-chair of the Bonding Subcommittee,” Moore said. “Bonding is critical for Connecticut’s future — whether it’s bonding for transportation, education, or economic development. It is an honor to be appointed to this role and I look forward to the challenge.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) announced the appointment on April 27.

“Senator Moore’s constituents know her as a tireless advocate as well as a champion for community justice, women’s rights and equality,” said Looney. “In the Senate, Senator Moore always conducts herself with the highest integrity and is counted on by her colleagues for her keen policy analysis and that is why I am pleased to appoint Senator Moore as co-chair of the Bonding Subcommittee.”

Moore succeeds Senator John Fonfara (D-Hartford) as the subcommittee’s Democratic Senate co-chair.