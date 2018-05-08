Deadline to change party affiliation is Monday

Connecticut voters currently enrolled in a political party have until May 14 to change their party enrollment to cast a ballot in their new party’s statewide primary, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. Voters can change their party affiliation online at: http://myvote.ct.gov/register. People without a valid driver’s license will need to mail their completed registration change to their town election official or to Secretary of the State.

The deadline for new voters and for unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party for the primary is August 9 via mail or August 13 in person. More details are available on the Secretary of the State’s website.

“Choosing a political party — or deciding to remain unaffiliated — is an important decision,” Merrill said. “If you are interested in participating in the process of choosing a party’s nominee, then you will have to register with the party in which your candidate is running. If you are already enrolled in a party and would like to change your party enrollment, this is the last week to change your registration.”

The statewide primary will be held on August 14.

Last year, there were more than 32,000 changes to party registration. In 2016, there were more than 132,000 changes to party registration. Voters can check their party and registration status at: http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup.