The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling on May 4 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) win the championship with a 6.5 point lead over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo, Carl Bluestein).

Ernie Santo had a terrific day with a high scratch single game of 267, the high single game with handicap of 294, the high three-game series of 706 and the three-game high series with handicap of 787.

The individual high average bowlers for the season are Rich Schwam at 206.96, George Chiodo at 202.35, Carl Bluestein at 199.36 and Angelo Cordone at 197.65.