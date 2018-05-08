The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on May 1, at the Nutmeg Lanes, saw Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) win the second half with a 24 point margin.

John Verdeschi bowled a high scratch single game of 254 and Sam Cicalo had the single game with handicap of 274.

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three-game series of 649 and Cicalo had the three-game series with handicap of 726.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 203.88.

Guy Favreau is at 200.17 and Angelo Cordone is at 200.05.

Jay Tyler is the high individual match point leader.