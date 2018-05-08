Golf: Senior Men’s Club ABCD results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club held an ABCD Best Ball golf tournament, with four-man teams competing on May 2 at the Trumbull Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

First place: Gary Skrinar, Joseph Banas, Carmine Ragosa and Bob Vagnini with a score of 119; second place Bill Smith, Mark Ryan, Robert Flemming and Tom Therriault (121); third place Dominick Ferranti. Jeff Jenkins, John Strich and David Martini (122); fourth place Joseph Moyer, Jack Brennan, Robert Winston and Robert Gregory (124); fifth place Jim Peloquin, Richard Freeman, Jack Miller and Pete Fatsy (125); sixth place Robert Kocaba, Sam Cicalo, Felix Esposito and John Ghent (125).