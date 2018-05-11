Trumbull Times

Nichols Garden Club offers discounted tickets for Secret Garden Tour

By Julie Miller on May 11, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Nichols Garden Club will offer discounted advance on-line ticket sales for its annual Secret Garden Tour on Sunday, July 15. This self-guided tour will feature five local gardens selected by the Nichols Garden Club for their beauty, uniqueness and interest.  Each garden is hosted by garden club members and volunteers, and complimentary refreshments will be served at each site. The tour runs from 1-5 p.m.

Advance tickets are $30 per person, or at the door on the day of the tour at $35.  

For more information about the tour and tickets, visit nicholsgc.org/, at [email protected], or 203-590-2232.

