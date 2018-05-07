Softball: FCIAC unbeaten Trumbull defeats Warde

Trumbull High’s softball team won an 11-6 road decision from Fairfield Warde on Monday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles are 15-1 overall and improved to 11-0 in the FCIAC.

Delilha Destefano had two doubles and a triple with two RBIs for Trumbull.

Kenzie Bruggeman had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Maggie Coffin had a single and a double.

Courtney Fairfield hit a two-run triple.

Julia Huzi had a two-run single and finished with three RBIs.

Emily Gell had two hits, including a double, and struck out nine.

For Warde (8-7), Genevieve Tiago hit a two-run double, Haley Bivens hit a two-run single and Lizzie Kane had two hits.

Trumbull 0042320 11 11 6

Warde 0400020 6 6 0

T: Emily Gell (W) 12-1 & Cassi Barbato

Warde : Haley Bivens (L) & Lizzie Kane