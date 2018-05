Trumbull High won its sixth consecutive game with a 9-3 victory over Fairfield Warde on Monday.

Chris Brown singled, doubled, had two RBIs and scored three runs for Trumbull (10-6, 7-5 FCIAC.

Kevin Bruggeman had two hits.

Ryan Donnelly had an RBI double for Warde.

Warde 000 101 1 3 3 2

Trumbull 414 000 X 9 7 2

W-Chris Saladin (L), Sean Stewart (1), Mason McKay (4) and Finn Mobley

T- Ben Fero (W 4-0), Ryan Vawter (6), Justin Nyarady (7) and Kevin Bruggeman, Robert Goldsmith (7)