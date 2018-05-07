Boys volleyball: Staples defeats Trumbull High

Trumbull High lost to Staples High, 3-0, in boys volleyball on Monday.
Leading Trumbull (13-4) were Matt Yellen (11 kills, 8 digs), Nick Johnson (15 digs) and Andrew Menjivar (25 assists, 7 digs).
Trumbull High lost to Staples High, 3-0, in boys volleyball on Monday.
Leading Trumbull (13-4) were Matt Yellen (11 kills, 8 digs), Nick Johnson (15 digs) and Andrew Menjivar (25 assists, 7 digs).
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484