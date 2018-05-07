Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Staples defeats Trumbull High

By Trumbull Times on May 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High lost to Staples High, 3-0, in boys volleyball on Monday.

Leading Trumbull (13-4) were Matt Yellen (11 kills, 8 digs), Nick Johnson (15 digs) and Andrew Menjivar (25 assists, 7 digs).

