School News

Booth Hill School

The Final Mile Event will be held on Sunday, May 20, at Trumbull High School. We are excited to have a large group of Booth Hill students participating.

The Coin Wars was a huge success. The picnic for the winning grade, kindergarten, will be on Tuesday, May 22, (with a rain date of Wednesday, May 23). Kindergarten students should pack a bag lunch and a beach towel that day.

The Mother’s Day plant sale will be held on Thursday and Friday, May 11-12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Annuals, herbs and veggies, potted flowers, and hanging baskets will be available for purchase.

The 5th grade Chorus concert will be Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

The School Store will be held Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18.

The Bands/Strings concert will be Tuesday, May 22.

The Ice Cream Social will be Thursday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m., at Plasko’s Farm.

The PTA Giveback Event, the Pizza Truck, will be held on Friday, June 1. Come and enjoy.

Continue to send in Box Tops. Thanks to all who continue to support the PTA by sending in their Box Tops.

Frenchtown School

For the month of May, the Kindness Club will be collecting snack bags and small water bottles or juice boxes for the food pantry for this summer. We have been told that there is an increase in families that visit the food pantry in the summer, so they could benefit from these items. We will also recap the success of Danny Day last Friday.

Our Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be on Thursday, May 10, and Friday, May 11. Students will shop with their class at their assigned time on Thursday, May 10.

The Book Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 15 through Thursday, May 17. Classes have been assigned a time to attend. The Book Fair will also be open before the spring concert on Thursday, May 17.

Our grades 2 and 5 chorus concerts will be held on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year. Both Wednesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21 are legal day dismissals with dismissal at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served.

Spring photos have been sent home. Pay for the pictures you want to keep or return any pictures you don’t want to purchase. Pictures may also be purchased online at mylifetouch.com. Reminders have been sent home.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownelementary.com.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. We have earned 16,500 points already towards purchases of books and supplies.

Thank you to all who registered their Stop and Shop card for the A+ program. We earned $4,000.

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer sign-up, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

