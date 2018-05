Trumbull High School students, Joshua Diamond and Margaret O’Neill, were two of 292 top Connecticut seniors who excel in the arts that were honored at the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) High School Outstanding Arts Awards Banquet held on April 3, at the Aqua Turf in Southington.

The banquet annually recognizes two seniors in each member high school for their outstanding ability in the performing or visual arts. The students are selected by their school to receive this honor.