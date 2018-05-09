Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 10-16, 2018

Trumbull Times

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday, May 10-16, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 30 Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration April 30 Meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission May 1 Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission May 1 Meeting

2:35 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals May 2 Meeting

2:40 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee May 2 Meeting

2:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning May 2 Meeting

5:15 a.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading

6:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental Concert

7:30 a.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Chorus and Orchestra

8:30 a.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Band 6 and Percussion

9:10 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia

10:15 a.m. — Mapping Your Road to College

12 p.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading

1 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental Concert

2:15 p.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Chorus and Orchestra

3:15 p.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Band 6 and Percussion

3:55 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia

5 p.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council May 7 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 8 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Health Department May 9 Meeting

