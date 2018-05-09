Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 10-16, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, May 10-16, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 30 Meeting
12:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration April 30 Meeting
1 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission May 1 Meeting
1:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission May 1 Meeting
2:35 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals May 2 Meeting
2:40 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee May 2 Meeting
2:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning May 2 Meeting
5:15 a.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading
6:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental Concert
7:30 a.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Chorus and Orchestra
8:30 a.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Band 6 and Percussion
9:10 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia
10:15 a.m. — Mapping Your Road to College
12 p.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading
1 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental Concert
2:15 p.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Chorus and Orchestra
3:15 p.m. — Madison Middle School Spring Concert: Band 6 and Percussion
3:55 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia
5 p.m. — Pure Poetry Annual Poetry Reading
6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council May 7 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 8 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Health Department May 9 Meeting