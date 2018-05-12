Campus News

Assumption College — Zachary Karpowich was one of 78 students selected to present an original academic research project at the 24th annual Undergraduate Symposium, held April 23-24 on the college’s Worcester campus.

Clarkson University — Gregory Murray, a senior , majoring in environmental science and policy, received the Paul Hyde Memorial Award. This award is presented to an outstanding skier who has contributed leadership and athletic performance to the Clarkson University ski team.

Eastern Connecticut State University — Four teachers were recognized at the Education Unit Awards Ceremony on April 21. Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, was named the recipient of the Outstanding Student Teacher Award. Tatto’s major is Elementary Education and Liberal Studies.

Among those honored at their Psychology Honors Night and Psi Chi Induction ceremony on April 23, was Alexandra Galletti, class of 2019, who majors in Psychology. Galletti was inducted into Psi Chi.

The university’s academic achievements of African, Latino, Asian and Native American students on May 5 during its sixth annual Inclusive Excellence Awards ceremony, awards were given out.

Ashley Smith, class of 2020, majoring in Spanish, was given the Academic Achievement Award.

Dean’s List

Bryant University — Erika Koury, class of 2019; Jillian Rice, class of 2019; Morgan Story, class of 2020.

Curry College — Mary Wynne, has made the Dean’s List every year of her enrollment.

Elmira College — Emily Clark

Endicott College — Jillian Presser, a freshman majoring in Exercise Science. She is the daughter of Michael Presser and Jessica Presser.

Degree earned

Coastal Carolina University — Samantha Kobza, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing.

Honor’s List

Fairleigh Dickinson University — Tina DeLucia