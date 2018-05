The 40th annual Trumbull Literary Competition, sponsored by the Trumbull Library, is coming soon. Open to grades three through 12 and adults. Poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and creative writing categories.

No residency requirement.

Awards will be given at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street. Deadline for submissions is Friday, June 1.

Rules, details, and applications are at trumbullct-library.org/literary%20competition.