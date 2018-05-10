Religious news and upcoming events

Mother’s Day plant and bake sale — Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., (corner of Madison Avenue and Tashua Road), will hold its annual Mother’s Day plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come by and pick up some flowers and plants and also homemade goodies. For more information, call 203-268-5566 or email [email protected]

Alzheimer’s fund-raiser — Beatles Tribute Band Benefit concert for George’s Hill, Alzheimer’s Fundraiser, The Penny Lane Band at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull on Saturday, May 12. Showtime 7 p.m., general admission tickets $20. Contact the church office at 203-374-8822 for more information. George’s Hill is a social engagement group for persons with memory problems or early dementia, and their caregivers, where they can meet with other people with similar problems, for a fun program and lunch, which is provided, at the church.

World acclaimed choir concert — Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd, Trumbull, will host the University of Mount Union Concert Choir on Monday, May 14, at 7 p.m. Their music ranges from the Renaissance through the 21st century, including spirituals, gospel music, folk songs and music celebrating a global perspective. The choir, among the oldest collegiate choirs in the United States, is a Methodist school in Alliance, Ohio. Open by audition to all students on campus, the concert choir comprises musicians from a wide variety of academic disciplines. The concert is free and appropriate for people of all ages.

Luncheon out — On Thursday, May 17, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will hold their annual luncheon out at Stonebridge Restaurant, 33 Daniels Street, Milford, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations for the luncheon may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Luncheon is Dutch Treat (Cash if possible; much easier than multiple copies of credit cards).

Pasta dinner fund-raiser — Boy Scout Troop 67 is having a pasta dinner fund-raiser on Friday, May 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd, Trumbull. Tickets are $7 for an individual, $25 for a family of four, and children five and under are free. There will be a silent auction as well. Troop 67 has been in the Nichols community for 85 years. For more information contact Rhonda Doherty [email protected]

Spaghetti supper-concert series — The last spaghetti supper/concert series of the season on Saturday, May 19, at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., (Route 111). The spaghetti supper kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The dinner consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert. The cost is $12 and $11 for seniors, with $.50 per meatball. The May concert features Open Road, a troupe of five singer-songwriters from Connecticut who perform their original, uplifting collection of original music. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., right after the spaghetti supper. For information, call 203-954-9691.

Paper shredding fund-raising event — The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine.

All kinds of paper and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are most welcome.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Payment can be made by cash or check, payable to St. Catherine of Siena. For information, call 203-377-3133 or send an email to [email protected] Destroying your confidential documents helps to protect you and your customers from theft and identity fraud. Take advantage of the convenience and security of having your sensitive household and business records destroyed by a professional service. Sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC, catholicwayinvestments.com.

St. Catherine of Siena Church Is located at 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. For information on any of the following listings, call 203-377-3133.

Confession — Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is offered every Tuesday, from 7-8:30 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to- face confessions will be available.

May Crowning — The month of May is dedicated to the Virgin Mary, whom we celebrate as Queen of Heaven; 10:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, May 13, when the third grade students, who recently made their First Holy Communion, will place a crown of roses on the statue of Mary. May Crowning is a traditional Roman Catholic ritual in devotion to Mary

Pentecost — The Solemnity of Pentecost on Sunday, May 20, at the 10:30 a.m. mass. The Parish will also join in celebrating Father Joseph A. Marcello’s 15th anniversary of Priestly Ordination. Everyone is welcome. There will be no noon mass on May 20.

Corpus Christi —The Solemnity of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 3. The 10:30 a.m. mass will be followed by a Corpus Christi procession on the parish grounds, concluding in the church with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The parish choir will sing for this mass. There will be no noon mass on June 3.