Trumbull Times

From Gibson Girls to Fabulous Flappers at Trumbull Historical Society

By Julie Miller on May 8, 2018 in Community, News ·

How has WWI evolved the confining, romantic fashion of the Edwardian era into the loose, carefree fashions of the 1920s? Historical fashion enthusiast Mallory Huron takes you on a journey of women’s fashion through three tumultuous decades, and how these designs continue to influence our clothes today.

The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will hold this event on Saturday, May 12, from 2-3 p.m. Coffee/tea and light refreshments will be provided.

Email [email protected] or call 203-377-6620 to register. Free for members; $5 per person for non-members.

Related posts:

  1. Harvest House Tour tickets now on sale
  2. Historic nature hike takes place Nov. 7
  3. Flags placed on graves at Riverside Cemetery
  4. Library announces One Book,One Town programs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Tashua student leads inaugural Tiger Trot at Beardsley Zoo Next Post Jillian Rice named Bryant University's Athlete of the Year
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress