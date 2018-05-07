Retired teachers association offers scholarship

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA), raised money for scholarships, to help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,100 each will be awarded to 16 seniors, one from each of the public high schools in the greater Bridgeport area, who express intention to pursue a career in education.This includes an $1,100 scholarship to a Trumbull High School senior.

Retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull will attend many of the high school awards ceremonies to present the scholarships.

Interested seniors should contact a local high school guidance counselor for the application form. Individual schools determine winning recipients and set deadline dates.

Further information is available from GBRTA Scholarship Chairman Marilyn Mitchell at 203-261-4767.