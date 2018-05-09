Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Health and Wellness Sources-Database Discovery Lecture/Demo — Friday, May 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us as we showcase the multiple health-related databases to which the Trumbull Library subscribes. Led by Walter Dembowski, head of Reference Services. Free. Register.

The Life and Music of Luciano Pavarotti — Sunday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m. A musical performance by Enzo Boscarino. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, May 14, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Creating Yourself in Retirement: The Emotional Aspect — Monday, May 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Two experts show how to enhance the quality of life in retirement. It can be a time of enormous change with emotional rewards and changes such as boredom, depression and addiction. Learn how to successfully navigate this life change. Details online. Free. Register.

First Ladies: An Adventure in Glamour, Guts and Gumption — Tuesday, May 15, 6:30-7:45 p.m. A lively, humorous, and engaging presentation about the women who became First Ladies of the U.S. Speaker Mariann Millard, a DC tour guide, weaves historical and modern and facts, and personal anecdotes. QandA. Free. Register.

Author Talk: We’re Good — Meg McGovern’s story of Chris O’Brien. Grade 8-adult. Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Trumbull resident O’Brien was a teenage athlete until he dove into a sandbar, making him a quadriplegic at 18. We’re Good tells his story in simple compassionate language, capturing his struggles and courage in recovery. Meet Chris, his family, and the author. Copies for sale/signing. Register.

40th annual Literary Competition in Trumbull — Grades 3-12 and adult. Deadline Friday, June 1. No residency requirement. Rules and applications at: trumbullct-library.org. Sponsored by the Trumbull Library System.

Children’s

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Mommy and Me Tea Party — Ages 3 and Up. Saturday, May 12, 11-11:45 a.m. We will listen to a story, have refreshments and make a craft to celebrate Mom’s special day. Free. Register.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 12. Noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro six session series, starting again today. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 12, 1-1:45 p.m. Six session intermediate starts up today. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, May 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, May 16, 10:30-11 a.m. A little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

The Russian Revolution — Four-part series. Part four: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin. Wednesday, May 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Led by historian Mark Albertson. Held at Fairchild Nichols Branch, 1718 Huntington Tpke. Details online. Register.

