Tickets are now on sale for the 1st annual Trumbull Touchdown Black and Gold Gala being hosted by the Trumbull High School football team and the Trumbull Touchdown Club.
The event, planned for Saturday, June 9, for 6:30 p.m. at Vazzy’s Four Seasons, hopes to raise money for upgrades in equipment and expanding the football program as the Trumbull Eagles prepare for their inaugural season with coach Marce Petroccio at the helm.
“I’m excited to come back to Trumbull High and we are already working hard preparing for the upcoming season,” said Petroccio, who has hit the ground running with updated strength and conditioning programs for the offseason. “The support of the Trumbull football community has been great and the planned gala is just one example.”
Funds raised will be used to enhance sideline technology, upgrade equipment, and increase participation in summer camp conditioning and passing leagues.
Event chairs Monica Kelly and Heather Dayton’s committee has been hard at work planning for an evening of good food and music complete with games and prize giveaways.
There will be a silent auction featuring Major League tickets to the Yankees and Mets, a Theater Lover’s package donated by The Westport Playhouse, and a Callaway golf package including golf bag, tees, balls, shirt, and a case of beer donated by Heineken, to highlight just a few of the offerings.
Tickets are $50.
To purchase, contact Monica Kelly at [email protected].
Trumbull Touchdown Club is a non-profit volunteer organization established to provide support for the Trumbull High School Eagles football team. For updates and team news, follow Trumbull Eagles Football on Facebook and Twitter.