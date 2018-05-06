Obituary: Rodger (Randy) Randall, 91, of Fairfield

Rodger (Randy) Randall, age 91, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Patricia C. Randall, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Born in Waterbury, CT., Rodger was the son of the late Hortense Aline Cook Randall Tetu and James Herbert Randall.

He was a veteran of the Navy and graduated from Yale University in 1949. Married to Patricia for 48 years until she passed in 2006.

He is survived by daughters Cynthia Randall and Virginia Randall Imri, husband Douglas and grandsons Christopher and Jason.

Rodger was a Trust Officer with City Trust and Chase Banks. He served on the board of The Child Guidance Center in Bridgeport and, as an active member of the First Church Congregation of Fairfield, chaired the Stain Glass Window Restoration Project and oversaw the completion of the First Church’s Memorial Garden where Patricia’s ashes are interred.

Rodger loved sailing, puttering around the house, watching college football and working as a Seating Attendant at the home Yale Football games for over 40 years. He was a devoted father and grandfather, preferring action over words.

His family wishes to thank the staff and friends Rodger interacted with at the Grasmere Adult Day Care Program for the last 7 years, with a special Thank You to Tanekia, who developed a special friendship with him.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 30th, at 11 a.m., in the Hobart Chapel at the First Church Congregation followed by an interment of his ashes in the Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the “Friends of Grasmere By the Sea” Adult Day Care Program, @ www.jsenior.org or mailed to same, at 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

The Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearmillerfuneralhome.com.