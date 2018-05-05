Softball: Trumbull High defeats Westhill Vikings

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Westhill, 7-1, on Saturday.

The Eagles improved to 14-1, 11-1 in the FCIAC.

Alexa Adinolfi had three hits, including a double.

Delihla Destefano had three hits and Cassi Barbato hit a two-run double.

Maggie Coffin and Ava Dunn had two hits apiece.

Emily Gell struck out 8.

For Westhill, Caroline Kollar had three hits. Tess Manella hit a double and Fran Deleo scored the Vikings’ lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Trumbull 0303001= 7 13 1

Westhill 0000001= 1 5 1

T: Emily Gell (w) 11-1 & Cassi Barbato

W: Fran Deleo (L) & Maddy Cortella