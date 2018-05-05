Softball: Trumbull High defeats Westhill Vikings

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Westhill, 7-1, on Saturday.
The Eagles improved to 14-1, 11-1 in the FCIAC.
Alexa Adinolfi had three hits, including a double.
Delihla Destefano had three hits and Cassi Barbato hit a two-run double.
Maggie Coffin and Ava Dunn had two hits apiece.
Emily Gell struck out 8.
For Westhill, Caroline Kollar had three hits. Tess Manella hit a double and Fran Deleo scored the Vikings’ lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Trumbull 0303001= 7 13 1
Westhill 0000001= 1 5 1
T: Emily Gell (w) 11-1 & Cassi Barbato
W: Fran Deleo (L) & Maddy Cortella