Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull High defeats Westhill Vikings

By Trumbull Times on May 5, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Westhill, 7-1, on Saturday.

The Eagles improved to 14-1, 11-1 in the FCIAC.

Alexa Adinolfi had three hits, including a double.

Delihla Destefano had three hits and Cassi Barbato hit a two-run double.

Maggie Coffin and Ava Dunn had two hits apiece.

Emily Gell struck out 8.

For Westhill, Caroline Kollar had three hits. Tess Manella hit a double and Fran Deleo scored the Vikings’ lone run in the bottom of the seventh.  

Trumbull 0303001= 7 13 1

Westhill  0000001= 1  5 1

T: Emily Gell (w) 11-1 & Cassi Barbato

W: Fran Deleo (L) & Maddy Cortella

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Trumbull Eagles edge Warde, 8-6
  2. Softball: Trumbull Eagles keep on winning
  3. Softball: Trumbull Eagles topple Pomperaug Panthers
  4. Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ridgefield High

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Reel Dad: Last Movie Star - Reynolds ready for his close-up
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress