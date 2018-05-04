Basketball: St. Catherine of Siena earns third straight NE crown

St. Catherine of Siena’s girls varsity basketball team completed a very rare three-peat, defeating St. Matthew’s of Bristol in an all Connecticut championship game of the New England CYO Girls Varsity School Division.

This was the third year in a row that this year’s now eighth grade girls won a New England championship.

“All of the core nine players this year brought very specific talents on the court and off the court,” coach Dave Rudini said. “What has made this team special is everyone buying into their role and performing as a true team – playing for each other, their school and their parish.

“They have absolutely no ego about their own individual accomplishments, other than what it means for their team/school/parish. They’ve received tremendous support from Father Joseph Marcello and Principal Eunice Giaquinto throughout their run through the Bridgeport Diocese and the New England Championships.”