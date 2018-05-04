Trumbull Times

Basketball: St. Catherine of Siena earns third straight NE crown

By Trumbull Times on May 4, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

St. Catherine of Siena team members (front row) are: Maxannie Byron, Kirsten Rodriguez, Kate Rudini, Rosa Rizzitelli and Annie Stook; (second row) coach David Rudini, Bella Basso, Rosie Alibrandi, Maria Rizzitelli, coach Steve Basso and coach Miguel Rodriguez. Missing from photo is Hannah Silva.

St. Catherine of Siena’s girls varsity basketball team completed a very rare three-peat, defeating St. Matthew’s of Bristol in an all Connecticut championship game of the New England CYO Girls Varsity School Division.

This was the third year in a row that this year’s now eighth grade girls won a New England championship.

“All of the core nine players this year brought very specific talents on the court and off the court,” coach Dave Rudini said. “What has made this team special is everyone buying into their role and performing as a true team – playing for each other, their school and their parish.

“They have absolutely no ego about their own individual accomplishments, other than what it means for their team/school/parish. They’ve received tremendous support from Father Joseph Marcello and Principal Eunice Giaquinto throughout their run through the Bridgeport Diocese and the New England Championships.”

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball camp for grades 5-9
  2. Girls basketball: St. Catherine wins New England title
  3. Lady Eagles Camp attendees invited to tonight’s game
  4. Recreation League champions

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Westhill for 10th win
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress