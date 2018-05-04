Boys volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Westhill for 10th win

Trumbull defeated Westhill, 3-0, in an FCIAC boys volleyball match on Friday.
Will DeFusco had 12 kills for the Eagles, now 10-3.
Andrew Menjivar had 38 assists, Nick Johnson 11 digs and Matt Yellen 11 kills.
