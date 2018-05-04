Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Westhill for 10th win

By Trumbull Times on May 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull defeated Westhill, 3-0, in an FCIAC boys volleyball match on Friday.

Will DeFusco had 12 kills for the Eagles, now 10-3.

Andrew Menjivar had 38 assists, Nick Johnson 11 digs and Matt Yellen 11 kills.

