Baseball: Trumbull posts fourth consecutive shutout

Ryan Gomes and Evan Warner combined to throw Trumbull High’s fourth consecutive shutout when the Eagles posted a 3-0 decision over FCIAC baseball rival Wilton High on Friday.

Gomes pitched into the seventh inning, before Warner earned the save for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles now 9-6 and 6-5 in the FCIAC.

Beau DeMelo and Tim Lojko had RBI singles, as Trumbull won for the fifth straight game.

Jay Chiappetta had two hits and an RBI.

Gomes struck out six.

For Wilton, Dillon Lifrieri, Will Holmquist and Cole Judelson all singled.

Trumbull 010 011 0 3 8 2

Wilton 000 000 0 0 3 0

T- Ryan Gomes (W 2-1), Evan Warner (7, S) and Kevin Bruggeman

W- Lucas Ugarte (L), Anthony Passinetti and Jack DiNanno