Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Long Hill Garden Club plant sale — Saturday, May 5, 8:30-noon. Outside the main library front doors.

Literary competition — The Trumbull Library sponsors the 40th annual Literary Competition. Grades 3-12 and adult. Deadline June 1. No residency requirement. Rules and applications at: trumbullct-library.org.

Wine glass painting — Sunday, May 6, 2-4 p.m. Paint a glass to be used for wine, water, or a beverage of your choice. Decorate it for yourself or to give as a gift. Materials provided. Free. Wear painting clothes or smock. Free. Register.

What Every IRA/401 Owner Ought to Know — Tuesday, May 8, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Gain more confidence in investing for retirement. Identify risks that could impact your retirement plan and become aware of changes in the law and how this may affect the advice you receive. Take action on opportunities that make sense for your situation. Details online. Free. Register.

Aromatherapy Make and Take — Wednesday, May 9, 6:30-8pm. Discover the history and health benefits of essential oils and healing botanicals. Craft aromatherapy dream pillow, bath salts, and soaps. Free. Register.

Upcoming: Health and Wellness Sources — Database Discovery lecture/demo. Friday, May 11, 10-11:30 a.m.

Children’s

Free Comic Book Day — All ages. Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come celebrate with a Wonder Woman and Spiderman storytime at 11 a.m., then meet and greet the superheroes. Not interested in storytime? Drop by anytime after 11:30 for fun activities, crafts, and free comics (while supplies last).

Intermediate knitting for kids — Six week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, May 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who already know the basics. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Drop in, and check it out.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Monday, May 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 9, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

New four-part history series — The Copenhagen Connection, Part 1. Frederick VIII, King of Denmark. Monday, May 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fate makes history? Tiny Denmark’s heir and his three siblings end up ruling European countries as kings or married to the throne. Led by Ramona Garcia, PhD History and college professor. (Parts 1 and 2 held at Trumbull Senior Center; 3 and 4 at Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library branch in June.) Details online. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, May 7, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, May 8, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, May 9, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Crochet workshop Q&A — Drop In. Wednesday, May 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. During this special session Ms. Paniccia will bring her expertise and solve your crocheting questions. All levels of experience are welcome to attend.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.