Samantha Petiprin, a student at Tashua Elementary School, will lead the inaugural Tiger Trot Saturday at Beardsley Zoo. The event invites children to help the zoo’s fundraising and includes special activities, giveaways, and other surprises. There will be prizes for the top fundraisers.

Samantha, 10, is the honorary chairman of the event. She raised more than $600 for tiger cubs Reka and Zeya by selling homemade whiskey cakes made from her great grandmother’s recipe. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m.