Fairfield Warde defeated St. Joseph, 13-5, in an FCIAC girls lacrosse match on Thursday.

Leading the Mustangs were Caleigh Walklet (three goals), Olivia Seymour (three goals), Libby McKenna (two goals), Grace Dougherty (two goals), Claire Cherniske (goal), Kate Riseley (goal) and Cassie Llewellyn (goal).

Lily Ivanovich had a goal and three assists, Abbey Ivanovich and Kate Condron two goals each and Erin Owns made 13 saves for the Cadets.