Girls tennis: Trumbull tops Warde in weather-shortened match

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 4-0, in a girls tennis match halted by severe weather on Thursday.

Trumbull (4-7) had already secured the necessary four points for the win over the Mustangs (6-5).

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Hannah Ulman 6-1, 6-0

Julia Louw (T) def. Sana Nagori 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Karli Vare (FW) lead Lauren Louw 1-6, 6-4, 4-1

Symphony Akinloye (T) lead Ellie Daigle 3-2

Doubles

Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) def. Claire Regan/Hayley English 7-6 (3), 6-3

Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown (T) def. Deb Warren/Claire Byme 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3)

Amelia Yoder/Aly Kardos (FW) lead Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic 4-3