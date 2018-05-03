Trumbull Times

Boys golf: Alex Chopskie leads Eagles past Senators

By Trumbull Times on May 3, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s boys golf team won a 166-231 match with Brien McMahon on Thursday.

Alex Chopskie shot the top round for the Eagles with a 40.

Peter Brunone, Joey Polzello and Ryan Levy shots 42s.

Colin Foley was at 44 and Ben Duda at 53.

Related posts:

  1. Boys golf: Trumbull 10th in Division I
  2. Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles at FCIAC championships
  3. Boys golf: Trumbull opens season with Staples
  4. Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles top Trinity Catholic

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Eagles fall to New Canaan Rams Next Post Girls tennis: Trumbull tops Warde in weather-shortened match
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress