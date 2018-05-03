Boys golf: Alex Chopskie leads Eagles past Senators

Trumbull High’s boys golf team won a 166-231 match with Brien McMahon on Thursday.
Alex Chopskie shot the top round for the Eagles with a 40.
Peter Brunone, Joey Polzello and Ryan Levy shots 42s.
Colin Foley was at 44 and Ben Duda at 53.
Trumbull High’s boys golf team won a 166-231 match with Brien McMahon on Thursday.
Alex Chopskie shot the top round for the Eagles with a 40.
Peter Brunone, Joey Polzello and Ryan Levy shots 42s.
Colin Foley was at 44 and Ben Duda at 53.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484