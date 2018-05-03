Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Wilton High

By Trumbull Times on May 3, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High bounced back from a two-run deficit to defeat Wilton, 8-2, in an FCIAC softball game on Thursday.

The Eagles are 13-1 and 10-0 in the FCIAC.

Wilton is now 5-9, 4-5 FCIAC.

Maggie Coffin had two hits from her leadoff spot, including a three-run triple.

Julie Hiza had a two-run triple.

Courtney Fairfield had two hits and Delilah Destefano doubled.

Emily Gell struck out six, singled and doubled.

Wilton’s Claire Wilson hit a two-run single in the first.

Juliana Musili had a double.

Wilton       2000000 2 5 1
Trumbull   041003x 8 10 1
T: Emily Gell (w) 10-1 & Cassi Barbato
W: Claire Wilson (L) & Maya Farrell

