Softball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Wilton High

Trumbull High bounced back from a two-run deficit to defeat Wilton, 8-2, in an FCIAC softball game on Thursday.
The Eagles are 13-1 and 10-0 in the FCIAC.
Wilton is now 5-9, 4-5 FCIAC.
Maggie Coffin had two hits from her leadoff spot, including a three-run triple.
Julie Hiza had a two-run triple.
Courtney Fairfield had two hits and Delilah Destefano doubled.
Emily Gell struck out six, singled and doubled.
Wilton’s Claire Wilson hit a two-run single in the first.
Juliana Musili had a double.
Wilton 2000000 2 5 1
Trumbull 041003x 8 10 1
T: Emily Gell (w) 10-1 & Cassi Barbato
W: Claire Wilson (L) & Maya Farrell