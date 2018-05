Have you ever wanted to get involved in the Trumbull Historical Society? Or to share your excitement about history with others?

On Sunday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m., the Society will be holding a Volunteer Orientation to introduce new volunteers and welcome back existing volunteers who want to “brush up” on their knowledge.

Trumbull Historical Society is located at 1856 Huntington Tpke.

For more information and to register, call 203-377-6620.