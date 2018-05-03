Student’s good deed supports teen battling cancer

Trumbull resident Olivia Lagano is organizing a benefit dance performance to raise money and awareness for Charlie Capalbo, who was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2017, during his senior year of high school.

Lagano is organizing the dance show, which will feature students and alumni of the Rockwell Dance Center, as a mitzvah (good deed) project.

Capalbo is the cousin of Harrison Jarit, one of Olivia’s best friends and fellow dancer. She was inspired by Capalbo’s attitude and took it upon herself to do something for him and his family. Putting on a benefit dance concert, which would include all her friends, felt like the right thing, she said.

Capalbo is continuing to fight cancer, having followed a course of treatment for the past year, with another two years of treatment to go.

The concert is Saturday, May 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Black Box at the Rockwell Dance Center, 18 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull. Tickets are $20 cash or check payable to The Parker Project. For tickets or information call 203-502-8315 or email [email protected].

All donations and ticket sales are tax deductible.