Boys & Girls Village hosts open house in Bridgeport

By HAN Network on May 3, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, News ·

On Thursday, April 26, Boys & Girls Village (BGV) welcomed Bridgeport area community and business leaders for an open house and tour of its Bridgeport offices and facilities, including the newly built H.A.M.I.L.T.O.N House (Helping Adolescent Males In Learning Their Options Now).

For more than 75 years, BGV has provided behavioral, educational, vocational and permanency planning services to children and families in at-risk situations. The organization currently serves 50 Connecticut communities in all eight counties throughout the state and nearly 400 clients every day with the purpose of strengthening the children and families’ ability to succeed in life.

Out of its Bridgeport location, BGV provides a wide range of community services including psychiatric, behavioral health and permanency planning for at-risk youth and families living in the greater Bridgeport area.

Additionally, BGV’s newest program, the H.A.M.I.L.T.O.N house, is an alternative placement for court-involved adolescent boys requiring an out of home community setting. Operating near the agency’s primary Bridgeport office, the program will allow youth access to services at their 170 Bennett St. location as well as in the new group home. The young men in the H.A.M.I.L.T.O.N program will attend BGV’s Hayden School in Milford.

Theresa Torony, a former Boys & Girls Village (BGV) student, shared her journey through the foster care system and how BGV positively impacted her life. She’s currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University earning her degree in social work, and dreams of giving back to others who share her story.

