Girls lacrosse: Lady Eagles see both sides of coin

The start to the campaign could not have been better for Trumbull High’s girls lacrosse team.

Trumbull won its first six games, outscoring its opponents a cumulative 95-38.

After that hot start, the Eagles have been cooled off a bit as they faced a tough stretch of games.

“They’re a very capable opponent. I think one of the problems is we had way too many turnovers. We gave them too many chances,” Trumbull coach Jess McKinney said after a 16-6 loss to out-of-conference foe Cheshire of the SCC last Thursday night. “We have to be more discipline.”

Keira Grant and Riley Chase each had two goals. Courtney Lynch and Jessica Salgado also hit the back of the net for the Eagles. Nicole Devito had two assists.

Cheshire led 9-2 late in the first half.

A pair a quick goals by the Eagles made it a 9-4 game at the break.

Trumbull trimmed a seven-goal deficit to five in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer despite 14 saves by goaltender Olivia Osterberg. Kristen Pagliaro, Shaye Manton and Jillian Ryan stood out on defense.

Over the course of the first nine games, Caroline SanAngelo, Meghan Ahern, Osterberg, Pagliaro, Manton, Ryanthose, have led the way in the back.

McKinney describes Ahern as a player with great footwork skills, enabling her to keep with opposing attack players.

On offense, Chase, Keira Grant and Shannon Siebold have been among Trumbull’s leaders this campaign.

The potentially difficult games continue. Following a visit to Staples of Westport on Saturday, other tough remaining games include clashes with Darien, New Canaan and Ridgefield.

“These upcoming games are what we need in order to grow. We can hang with the best as long as our mentality is there and our discipline is there,” McKinney said. “Fairfield County continues to propel our play. We have a lot to look forward to the rest of the season.”

The Eagles continue to impress their coach.

“I’m always proud of our girls. They’re an exemplary group of women. They care about each other and take care of each other,” McKinney said. “We can be extremely successful against some really competitive teams. I’m not disappointed with the play. I just know what they’re capable of so we’re always demanding more.”

Roundup: Trumbull lost a 20-5 decision to Darien on April 24. Nicole DeVito had a hat trick to pace the Eagles. Jess Salgado and Riley Chase both had goals. Caroline Chase had two assist and Allie Coppola had an assist.