Trumbull Times

Girls tennis: St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic

By Trumbull Times on May 3, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

St. Joseph’s girls tennis team won its third match of the season with a 7-0 victory over Trinity Catholic on Wednesday.

Singles: Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Chana Labarrubia 6-0, 6-0; Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-3; Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Kate Janis 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Audrey Patrick-Gina Giannotta (SJ) def. Ali Cavaliere-Nicole Pritchard 6-2, 6-3; Skylar Shandrowski-Alice Maldon (SJ) def. Ashnique Pruett-Maddy Ingra 6-3, 7-5; Isabella Watson-Maddie Rader (SJ) def. McKenzie Kuehar-Bella Martinez 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

