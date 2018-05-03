College lacrosse: Trumbull’s Alissa Marino MASMAC Rookie of Week

Alissa Marino out of Trumbull High, a freshman attack for the Framingham State women’s lacrosse team, has been named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Rookie of the Week for the week ending April 29.

Marino tallied 10 goals and three assists for 13 points with a ground ball, draw control and a caused turnover in a 3-0 week for the Rams.

She netted three goals and an assist in a17-4 victory over Massachusetts College and added three goals and an assist in a win over Salve Regina.

She closed the regular season with four goals and an assist in a victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

A criminology major, Marino started 15 of 17 games for coach James Rippey.

She finished the season with 37 goals and 10 assists.