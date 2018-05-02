Boys golf: Eagles top Vikings, Cadets

Trumbull High boys golf team combined to shoot a combined 163 to defeat Westhill (183) and St. Joseph (193) on Wednesday.
Leading the Eagles were Peter Brunone 40, Alex Chopskie 40, Ryan Levy 41, Colin Foley 42 and Joey Polzello 46.
