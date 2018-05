Andrew Menjivar had 26 assists to lead the Trumbull High boys volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-19) victory over Stamford on Wednesday.

Matt Yellen had nine kills, six digs and five aces for coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles (9-3).

Dylan Palinkas had six kills and Menjivar added three kills and six digs.