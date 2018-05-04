Trumbull Times

Movie Menu: Field of Dreams, A Star Is Born, Blazing Saddles and more

By Mark Schumann on May 4, 2018

What if you go to the movies this weekend? While staying at home?

There’s a lot to see on the small screen. Take a look at what’s showing on cable and broadcast stations.

Friday, May 4

Wait Until Dark (1967)

What if a blind woman has to protect herself against evil intruders? Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar nomination for making us believe every moment.

6 p.m., TCM

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

What if a man, confined to a life in prison, reaches into his soul to find a gentleness to care for small birds? Burt Lancaster was Oscar nominated for his touching performance.

8 p.m., TCM

Field of Dreams (1989)

What if a man, while walking through his cornfield, hears a voice telling him to build a baseball diamond? Kevin Costner makes it all seem possible.

9 p.m., CMT

Saturday, May 5

Giant (1956)

What if a domineering, wealthy family finds itself challenged by the realities of day-to-day life? Elizabeth Taylor stars in this epic adaptation of Edna Ferber’s novel.

2:15 p.m., TCM

The Social Network (2010)

What if a young man imagines a form of on-line communication that changes the way people people live and connect? Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay won an Oscar.

3 p.m., IFC

Sunday, May 6

A Star is Born (1954)

What if a young woman destined to become a big star finds herself torn between her career and her personal life? Judy Garland should have won an Oscar for this classic.

1 p.m., TCM

The Three Faces of Eve (1957)

What if a complex woman finds herself challenged by living with multiple personalities? Joanne Woodward won an Oscar for bringing all three women to life.

4:15 p.m., TCM

Blazing Saddles (1974)

What if a movie maker uses a slight but humorous story to potentially offend everyone who watches his movie? Mel Brooks shows us how. And makes us laugh.

6 p.m., Sundance

The Help (2011)

What if a courageous young woman dares to publicize the stories of people hiding in the shadows of the South in the early 1960s? Octavia Spencer won an Oscar for sharing her tales.

6 p.m., E!

Sunday in New York (1964)

What if a young woman comes to New York City looking for romance? And finds more than she expected? Jane Fonda brings her sense of humor to this adaptation of a Broadway hit.

6 p.m., TCM

 

