The Trumbull High softball team put runs on the board in its first four at bats to defeat Greenwich High, 5-0 on Tuesday.

Emily Gell pitched a three-hitter and struck out 14 batters for coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles (11-1, 8-0 FCIAC).

Alexa Adinolfi was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including triple.

Courtney Fairfield was 2-for-3 with a double.